I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR).

The price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) closed at $35.52 in the last session, up 2.04% from day before closing price of $34.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520903 shares were traded. ARWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On May 11, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $71 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 11 when Anzalone Christopher Richard sold 146,388 shares for $51.91 per share. The transaction valued at 7,598,864 led to the insider holds 4,057,634 shares of the business.

O’Brien Patrick sold 32,500 shares of ARWR for $2,005,875 on Jan 05. The General Counsel now owns 348,875 shares after completing the transaction at $61.72 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Myszkowski Kenneth Allen, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $61.70 each. As a result, the insider received 2,467,941 and left with 464,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARWR has reached a high of $84.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARWR traded on average about 772.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 712.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.14M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARWR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.10, compared to 4.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 5.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$1.97, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.79 and -$4.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $437M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $231.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $292.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.29M, up 111.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $280.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $595.2M and the low estimate is $63.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.