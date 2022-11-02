I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP).

After finishing at $0.52 in the prior trading day, NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) closed at $0.74, up 41.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2261 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16998245 shares were traded. NLSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9297 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NLSP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLSP has reached a high of $2.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8031.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 368.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 58.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.43M. Insiders hold about 26.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NLSP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 102.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 105.53k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.58.