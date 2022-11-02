IMO (Imperial Oil Limited): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) closed at $55.11 in the last session, up 1.16% from day before closing price of $54.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 781375 shares were traded. IMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Imperial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMO has reached a high of $57.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMO traded on average about 553.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 563.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 663.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.47M. Insiders hold about 75.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.18% stake in the company. Shares short for IMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.02M with a Short Ratio of 14.66, compared to 8.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.75 and a low estimate of -$2, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.66, with high estimates of $3.57 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.9 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.88. EPS for the following year is $7.95, with 6 analysts recommending between $11.83 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.8B to a low estimate of $6.8B. As of the current estimate, Imperial Oil Limited’s year-ago sales were $6.37B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.4B, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.4B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.01B, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.78B and the low estimate is $35.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.