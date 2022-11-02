In spite of AtriCure Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATRC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, AtriCure Inc.’s stock clocked out at $42.94, up 1.95% from its previous closing price of $42.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1098986 shares were traded. ATRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 18, 2020, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $63.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 06, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Doraiswamy Vinayak sold 4,983 shares for $45.99 per share. The transaction valued at 229,168 led to the insider holds 19,406 shares of the business.

Austin Tonya sold 3,203 shares of ATRC for $136,736 on May 13. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 17,621 shares after completing the transaction at $42.69 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, Austin Tonya, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 282 shares for $61.59 each. As a result, the insider received 17,368 and left with 20,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AtriCure’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATRC has reached a high of $89.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATRC traded 270.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 303.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.12M. Shares short for ATRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 1.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $79.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82M to a low estimate of $78.6M. As of the current estimate, AtriCure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.38M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $326.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $322.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $274.33M, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $378.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $382M and the low estimate is $374.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.