In spite of Unity Software Inc.’s (NYSE:U) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed at $28.93 down -1.93% from its previous closing price of $29.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6266019 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unity Software Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 942.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on October 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $38 from $42 previously.

On October 07, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares for $30.72 per share. The transaction valued at 24,484 led to the insider holds 218,803 shares of the business.

Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares of U for $29,226 on Sep 15. The SVP & Chief Marketing Officer now owns 219,600 shares after completing the transaction at $36.67 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Whitten Marc, who serves as the SVP & GM, Create Solutions of the company, sold 6,546 shares for $45.93 each. As a result, the insider received 300,658 and left with 252,744 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $210.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, U has traded an average of 8.46M shares per day and 9.03M over the past ten days. A total of 296.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.39M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.90% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 22.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.47% and a Short% of Float of 16.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.84 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $298.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $342M to a low estimate of $289M. As of the current estimate, Unity Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.56M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.