In the case of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY), what’s next?

The closing price of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) was $10.21 for the day, up 3.24% from the previous closing price of $9.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523394 shares were traded. AMPY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMPY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.50.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 22, 2019, with a $10.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amplify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 136.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY has reached a high of $10.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.68.

Shares Statistics:

AMPY traded an average of 556.94K shares per day over the past three months and 487.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.05M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AMPY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.68M to a low estimate of $65.68M. As of the current estimate, Amplify Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $56.09M, an estimated increase of 65.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $266.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $202.14M, up 69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.05M and the low estimate is $281.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.