In the case of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), what’s next?

The closing price of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) was $97.53 for the day, up 0.57% from the previous closing price of $96.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2323852 shares were traded. ADM stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $117.

On April 19, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when LUCIANO JUAN R sold 300,000 shares for $93.38 per share. The transaction valued at 28,014,553 led to the insider holds 412,842 shares of the business.

Sanchez Francisco J sold 100 shares of ADM for $8,814 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 4,270 shares after completing the transaction at $88.14 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, LUCIANO JUAN R, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 284,531 shares for $91.20 each. As a result, the insider received 25,948,970 and left with 412,842 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADM has reached a high of $98.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.74.

Shares Statistics:

ADM traded an average of 2.64M shares per day over the past three months and 2.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 561.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 546.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ADM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 7.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.45, ADM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 21.60% for ADM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2001 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.05 and $5.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.63. EPS for the following year is $6.09, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $5.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.9B to a low estimate of $20.85B. As of the current estimate, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s year-ago sales were $18.16B, an estimated increase of 23.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.54B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $23.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.97B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.25B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.72B and the low estimate is $90.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.