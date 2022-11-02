In the case of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB), what’s next?

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) closed the day trading at $0.78 up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0037 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516593 shares were traded. MTNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8172 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7674.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTNB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on January 27, 2020, with a $3 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 150.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTNB has reached a high of $1.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7141, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7484.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTNB traded about 307.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTNB traded about 502.4k shares per day. A total of 216.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.61M. Insiders hold about 2.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MTNB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.24, compared to 2.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.15.