In What Direction Will Arcellx Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Goes From Here?

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) closed the day trading at $23.11 down -1.58% from the previous closing price of $23.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 722578 shares were traded. ACLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACLX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On October 27, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On July 20, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 20, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when New Enterprise Associates 15, bought 312,500 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 6,745,262 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLX has reached a high of $26.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACLX traded about 479.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACLX traded about 361.01k shares per day. A total of 43.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.91M. Insiders hold about 8.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 844.93k with a Short Ratio of 6.09, compared to 787.44k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.15, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3 and -$7.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.11. EPS for the following year is -$4.15, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.55 and -$7.71.