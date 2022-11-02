In What Direction Will Ares Management Corporation’s (NYSE:ARES) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) was $78.09 for the day, up 2.98% from the previous closing price of $75.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1267038 shares were traded. ARES stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 31, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $92.

On January 25, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $97.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on January 25, 2022, with a $97 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when KAPLAN DAVID B sold 192,782 shares for $73.11 per share. The transaction valued at 14,094,325 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rosenthal Bennett sold 77,029 shares of ARES for $5,634,839 on Oct 26. The Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG now owns 300,000 shares after completing the transaction at $73.15 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, KAPLAN DAVID B, who serves as the Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG of the company, sold 184,104 shares for $72.57 each. As a result, the insider received 13,360,711 and left with 192,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $90.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.25.

Shares Statistics:

ARES traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.26, compared to 2.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.67, ARES has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $4, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.38 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $649M to a low estimate of $571.9M. As of the current estimate, Ares Management Corporation’s year-ago sales were $523.4M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $663.59M, an increase of 31.60% over than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $722.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $590.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, down -34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.74B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.