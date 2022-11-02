In What Direction Will Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s (NYSE:HP) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) was $49.12 for the day, down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $49.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653284 shares were traded. HP stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 353.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 26, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $55.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Bell John R. sold 4,314 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 215,700 led to the insider holds 117,395 shares of the business.

Adams Raymond John III sold 1,500 shares of HP for $71,250 on Sep 14. The SVP SALES, MARKETING & DIGITAL now owns 52,935 shares after completing the transaction at $47.50 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Adams Raymond John III, who serves as the SVP SALES, MARKETING & DIGITAL of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 60,000 and left with 54,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $54.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.92.

Shares Statistics:

HP traded an average of 852.97K shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 5.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, HP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.36.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $598M to a low estimate of $516M. As of the current estimate, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.81M, an estimated increase of 60.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $591.99M, an increase of 50.70% less than the figure of $60.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $660M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $450.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 60.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.