International Seaways Inc. (INSW) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) was $43.88 for the day, up 3.47% from the previous closing price of $42.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540406 shares were traded. INSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INSW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On July 27, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when STEVENSON CRAIG H JR sold 50,000 shares for $40.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,000,320 led to the insider holds 119,995 shares of the business.

Pribor Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of INSW for $35,650 on Oct 03. The SVP,CFO & Treasurer now owns 46,348 shares after completing the transaction at $35.65 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, BLACKLEY IAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,499 shares for $32.57 each. As a result, the insider received 504,751 and left with 24,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has reached a high of $42.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.99.

Shares Statistics:

INSW traded an average of 635.78K shares per day over the past three months and 565.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.59M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INSW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 2.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, INSW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.87 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.26 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.02. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.17 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $689.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $566.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $638.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.55M, up 134.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $693.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817.77M and the low estimate is $574.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.