Invest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $16.60 in the prior trading day, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) closed at $16.43, down -1.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1701802 shares were traded. MRVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRVI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On December 16, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $33.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on December 16, 2020, with a $33 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Maravai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVI has reached a high of $46.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.24M. Shares short for MRVI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6M with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 4.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 6.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $233.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.7M to a low estimate of $214M. As of the current estimate, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $217.78M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.29M, an increase of 12.00% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.88M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $954.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $899.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $935.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $799.24M, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $731.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $885.9M and the low estimate is $624.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.