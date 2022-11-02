Invest in Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) closed at $8.12 in the last session, up 3.05% from day before closing price of $7.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556332 shares were traded. PWP stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PWP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when COHEN DANIEL G sold 200 shares for $7.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,552 led to the insider holds 772,267 shares of the business.

COHEN DANIEL G sold 9,628 shares of PWP for $74,906 on Aug 25. The Director now owns 772,367 shares after completing the transaction at $7.78 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, COHEN DANIEL G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,903 shares for $7.75 each. As a result, the insider received 61,248 and left with 777,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Perella’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWP has reached a high of $14.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PWP traded on average about 338.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 214.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.96M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PWP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 1.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.53% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PWP is 0.28, which was 0.07 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $113.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $122M to a low estimate of $105M. As of the current estimate, Perella Weinberg Partners’s year-ago sales were $156.07M, an estimated decrease of -27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $158.93M, a decrease of -7.40% over than the figure of -$27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.94M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $657.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $612.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $637.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.66M, down -20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $713.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $809.6M and the low estimate is $611.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.