Invest in Sony Group Corporation (SONY) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) closed at $74.01 in the last session, up 9.69% from day before closing price of $67.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3472725 shares were traded. SONY stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SONY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 193.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONY has reached a high of $133.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SONY traded on average about 777.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 799.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.24B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SONY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 847.15k with a Short Ratio of 1.19, compared to 944.25k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SONY is 0.53, which was 60.00 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.74 and $5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.17. EPS for the following year is $7.54, with 3 analysts recommending between $8.66 and $5.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88.3B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.75B and the low estimate is $80.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.