Invest in T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) closed at $152.28 in the last session, up 0.48% from day before closing price of $151.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5501750 shares were traded. TMUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform and sets its target price to $167 from $153 previously.

On June 02, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $159.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $155.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Datar Srikant M. sold 1,000 shares for $150.76 per share. The transaction valued at 150,764 led to the insider holds 3,980 shares of the business.

Osvaldik Peter sold 20,000 shares of TMUS for $3,000,000 on Oct 28. The EVP & CFO now owns 71,411 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Ray Neville R, who serves as the President, Technology of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $150.47 each. As a result, the insider received 7,523,535 and left with 313,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, T-Mobile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 111.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS has reached a high of $152.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMUS traded on average about 4.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 599.62M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TMUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 16.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TMUS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.29. EPS for the following year is $6.4, with 25 analysts recommending between $7.71 and $4.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $20.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.68B to a low estimate of $19.71B. As of the current estimate, T-Mobile US Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.18B, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.1B, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.59B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.12B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.94B and the low estimate is $81.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.