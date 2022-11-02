Investing in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) closed at $0.86 down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0145 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564723 shares were traded. AQST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9089 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2019, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on January 03, 2019, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Boyd Peter E. bought 5,000 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 4,050 led to the insider holds 59,532 shares of the business.

BRAENDER LORI J bought 13,761 shares of AQST for $13,211 on Jun 08. The General Counsel now owns 38,761 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Boyd Peter E., who serves as the SVP-Bus. Process & Info. Tech. of the company, bought 2,293 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,201 and bolstered with 54,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQST has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1661, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6056.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AQST has traded an average of 868.43K shares per day and 270.17k over the past ten days. A total of 53.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.05M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AQST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 919.97k with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.3M to a low estimate of $9.96M. As of the current estimate, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.35M, an estimated decrease of -31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.24M, a decrease of -15.40% over than the figure of -$31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93M and the low estimate is $62.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.