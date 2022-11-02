Investing in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) closed at $17.92 down -2.71% from its previous closing price of $18.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590857 shares were traded. TARS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.40 and its Current Ratio is at 21.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 01, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On December 21, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On November 23, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on November 23, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Greenstein Leonard M. sold 5,000 shares for $15.92 per share. The transaction valued at 79,589 led to the insider holds 54,289 shares of the business.

Azamian Bobak R. sold 8,000 shares of TARS for $135,349 on Oct 19. The President and CEO now owns 1,162,106 shares after completing the transaction at $16.92 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, Azamian Bobak R., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $15.91 each. As a result, the insider received 143,194 and left with 1,170,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TARS has reached a high of $28.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TARS has traded an average of 84.00K shares per day and 61.41k over the past ten days. A total of 24.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.13M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TARS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 17.90, compared to 637.44k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.08, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.4 and -$4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.36. EPS for the following year is -$4.95, with 5 analysts recommending between -$4.32 and -$5.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TARS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.03M, down -46.80% from the average estimate.