Is Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $0.80 in the prior trading day, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) closed at $0.84, up 5.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0444 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728044 shares were traded. CRIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8697 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On March 25, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Dentzer James E sold 3,094 shares for $3.07 per share. The transaction valued at 9,499 led to the insider holds 64,877 shares of the business.

Dentzer James E sold 2,406 shares of CRIS for $7,651 on Jan 27. The President & CEO now owns 67,971 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRIS has reached a high of $7.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8430, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5339.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 546.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.09M. Insiders hold about 6.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CRIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.56, compared to 6.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.17M to a low estimate of $2.2M. As of the current estimate, Curis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.48M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.95M, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.65M, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.18M and the low estimate is $9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.