Is Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) closed at $10.94 in the last session, up 2.53% from day before closing price of $10.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045159 shares were traded. LADR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LADR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on February 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Harris Brian sold 30,000 shares for $12.54 per share. The transaction valued at 376,200 led to the insider holds 1,058,482 shares of the business.

McCormack Pamela sold 40,000 shares of LADR for $496,800 on Apr 14. The President now owns 713,209 shares after completing the transaction at $12.42 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Porcella Kelly Amanda, who serves as the Chief Admin Off & Gen Counsel of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $11.75 each. As a result, the insider received 235,000 and left with 150,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ladder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LADR has reached a high of $12.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LADR traded on average about 703.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 704.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LADR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 2.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LADR is 0.92, which was 0.94 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.18.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $70.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.7M to a low estimate of $66.4M. As of the current estimate, Ladder Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $46.23M, an estimated increase of 51.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $75M, an increase of 41.50% less than the figure of $51.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LADR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $277.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $267.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $176.1M, up 51.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $368.9M and the low estimate is $302.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.