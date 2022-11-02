Is Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) closed at $43.60 in the last session, up 2.68% from day before closing price of $42.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610768 shares were traded. MC stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on September 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $35 from $43 previously.

On July 18, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $36.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when CRAIN ELIZABETH sold 7,000 shares for $47.08 per share. The transaction valued at 329,560 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

CRAIN ELIZABETH sold 7,116 shares of MC for $317,445 on May 25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 7,000 shares after completing the transaction at $44.61 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, WATANABE OSAMU R., who serves as the General Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 6,232 shares for $47.12 each. As a result, the insider received 293,652 and left with 7,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MC has reached a high of $76.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MC traded on average about 495.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 512.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.17M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 6.04, compared to 2.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MC is 2.40, which was 1.74 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.30. The current Payout Ratio is 35.80% for MC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.16 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $2.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $237.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $261.19M to a low estimate of $190M. As of the current estimate, Moelis & Company’s year-ago sales were $515.95M, an estimated decrease of -54.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.79M, a decrease of -19.60% over than the figure of -$54.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $375M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $299M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $922.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, down -29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.