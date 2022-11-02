Is this a Prime Time To acquire Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) stock

After finishing at $8.13 in the prior trading day, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) closed at $8.28, up 1.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2214821 shares were traded. ESPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6 from $7 previously.

On May 05, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $6.

On March 10, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 10, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Foody Joanne M. sold 942 shares for $7.69 per share. The transaction valued at 7,242 led to the insider holds 108,135 shares of the business.

Warren Eric sold 107 shares of ESPR for $823 on Oct 18. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 53,662 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Warren Eric, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 255 shares for $6.92 each. As a result, the insider received 1,765 and left with 53,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $10.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.03M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.13M with a Short Ratio of 11.32, compared to 11.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.25% and a Short% of Float of 27.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.91, with high estimates of -$0.8 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.29 and -$3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.66, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.7 and -$4.19.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $18.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.3M to a low estimate of $14.3M. As of the current estimate, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.18M, an estimated decrease of -55.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.45M, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $613.41M and the low estimate is $127.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 162.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.