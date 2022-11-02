Is this a Prime Time To acquire Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) stock

The price of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) closed at $59.26 in the last session, up 13.96% from day before closing price of $52.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1356628 shares were traded. HRMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HRMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on October 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $61 from $57 previously.

On October 14, 2022, Janney Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $57 to $61.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $57.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Dierks Jeffrey sold 12,173 shares for $44.68 per share. The transaction valued at 543,916 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Dierks Jeffrey sold 28,971 shares of HRMY for $1,361,727 on Aug 22. The CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $47.00 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Jacobs John C, who serves as the PRESIDENT, CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $51.07 each. As a result, the insider received 2,042,813 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Harmony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRMY has reached a high of $57.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HRMY traded on average about 534.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 396.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.05M. Insiders hold about 1.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HRMY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.68M with a Short Ratio of 10.77, compared to 4.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.92% and a Short% of Float of 16.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.17 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.54 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $402.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $416.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $305.44M, up 36.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $585.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $665.4M and the low estimate is $526.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.