Is this a Prime Time To acquire Methanex Corporation (MEOH) stock

The price of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) closed at $36.96 in the last session, up 5.93% from day before closing price of $34.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640091 shares were traded. MEOH stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MEOH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 31, 2022, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $48.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Methanex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEOH has reached a high of $56.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MEOH traded on average about 431.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 462.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.67M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MEOH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.23, compared to 1.95M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MEOH is 0.70, which was 0.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was -$1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.02 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.68. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $982.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $787.52M. As of the current estimate, Methanex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $581.26M, an estimated increase of 69.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $998.87M, an increase of 23.10% less than the figure of $69.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $747.63M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEOH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 54.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.