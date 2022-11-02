Is this a Prime Time To acquire MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) stock

After finishing at $5.10 in the prior trading day, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) closed at $5.63, up 10.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934248 shares were traded. MNSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNSO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.20.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MINISO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNSO has reached a high of $16.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 623.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 449.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 302.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.88M. Insiders hold about 4.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MNSO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.89M with a Short Ratio of 6.25, compared to 3.48M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MNSO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.01, compared to 1.87 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $339.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $341.39M to a low estimate of $337.3M. As of the current estimate, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $384.1M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $396.19M, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $396.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $396.19M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.