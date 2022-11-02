It’s a good day to be an Arko Corp. (ARKO) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Arko Corp.’s stock clocked out at $10.33, up 0.78% from its previous closing price of $10.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1239943 shares were traded. ARKO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARKO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.75.

On March 19, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On January 26, 2021, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on January 26, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arko’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARKO has reached a high of $10.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARKO traded 363.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 675.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.42M. Insiders hold about 38.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARKO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 10.22, compared to 4.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $2.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.57B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Arko Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated increase of 27.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.48B, an increase of 22.00% less than the figure of $27.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.25B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARKO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.42B, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11B and the low estimate is $7.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.