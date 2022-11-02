It’s a good day to be an Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) shareholder

In the latest session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) closed at $0.64 up 4.90% from its previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0299 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635483 shares were traded. ASM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $3.25.

Rodman & Renshaw reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 24, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avino’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASM has reached a high of $1.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5566, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6931.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASM has traded an average of 322.47K shares per day and 288.1k over the past ten days. A total of 117.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.73% stake in the company. Shares short for ASM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 695.28k with a Short Ratio of 1.36, compared to 615.04k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.23M, up 318.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.5M and the low estimate is $55.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.