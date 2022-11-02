It’s a good day to be an Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) shareholder

In the latest session, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) closed at $4.34 down -4.82% from its previous closing price of $4.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1910344 shares were traded. BW stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 51.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 50.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 25, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On March 25, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Dziewisz John J sold 2,733 shares for $8.10 per share. The transaction valued at 22,137 led to the insider holds 159,091 shares of the business.

Dziewisz John J sold 1,094 shares of BW for $8,528 on Aug 18. The General Counsel & Secretary now owns 143,607 shares after completing the transaction at $7.79 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Dziewisz John J, who serves as the General Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 2,050 shares for $8.05 each. As a result, the insider received 16,502 and left with 144,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Babcock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 54.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BW has reached a high of $10.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.2386, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2681.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BW has traded an average of 462.80K shares per day and 860.84k over the past ten days. A total of 88.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.99M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.93, compared to 2.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $221.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $240M to a low estimate of $206.7M. As of the current estimate, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $202.86M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.5M, an increase of 28.60% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $223.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $981.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $879.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $924.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $723.4M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $934.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.