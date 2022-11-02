It’s a good day to be an Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) shareholder

In the latest session, Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) closed at $0.39 up 30.70% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0921 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36698087 shares were traded. SFET stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5997 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Safe-T Group Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFET has reached a high of $1.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4612, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6044.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SFET has traded an average of 74.72K shares per day and 118.13k over the past ten days. A total of 32.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.01M. Insiders hold about 4.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.84% stake in the company. Shares short for SFET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 381.9k with a Short Ratio of 1.96, compared to 569.66k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.28M, up 62.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.2M and the low estimate is $20.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.