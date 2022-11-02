It’s an appealing income play to consider Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE)

The price of Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) closed at $316.03 in the last session, down -2.05% from day before closing price of $322.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561338 shares were traded. RE stock price reached its highest trading level at $324.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $314.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $335.

On August 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $330.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $287 to $270.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when WEBER JOHN A sold 3,000 shares for $270.92 per share. The transaction valued at 812,760 led to the insider holds 3,096 shares of the business.

Mukherjee Sanjoy sold 400 shares of RE for $118,000 on Mar 24. The ExecVP, Gen Counsel, Secretary now owns 43,093 shares after completing the transaction at $295.00 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Losquadro Geraldine, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $298.00 each. As a result, the insider received 298,000 and left with 12,103 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Everest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RE has reached a high of $324.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $244.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 275.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 280.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RE traded on average about 286.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 373.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.79M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 528.44k with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 530.24k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RE is 6.60, which was 6.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.40.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was -$1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.5, with high estimates of $9.59 and low estimates of $9.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $32.32 and $27.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $30.14. EPS for the following year is $41.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $42.12 and $40.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.57B, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.2B and the low estimate is $12.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.