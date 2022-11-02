It’s an appealing income play to consider W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

After finishing at $7.59 in the prior trading day, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) closed at $7.76, up 2.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2524929 shares were traded. WTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.10 to $6.90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Ghauri Shahid sold 116,411 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 523,850 led to the insider holds 6,670 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, W&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTI has reached a high of $9.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 143.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.99M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.79, compared to 11.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.09% and a Short% of Float of 15.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WTI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 02, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 500:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $228.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $248.1M to a low estimate of $208.3M. As of the current estimate, W&T Offshore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.04M, an estimated increase of 87.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.2M, an increase of 63.60% less than the figure of $87.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $234M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $899.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $861M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.01M, up 54.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $782.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $784.6M and the low estimate is $780.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.