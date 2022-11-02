It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) stock

The closing price of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) was $187.42 for the day, up 0.18% from the previous closing price of $187.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074649 shares were traded. AJG stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AJG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 70.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $215.

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $198.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on July 12, 2022, with a $198 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when BAX WILLIAM L sold 350 shares for $189.30 per share. The transaction valued at 66,255 led to the insider holds 45,405 shares of the business.

JOHNSON DAVID S sold 1,000 shares of AJG for $190,140 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 47,508 shares after completing the transaction at $190.14 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, HOWELL DOUGLAS K, who serves as the VP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $190.32 each. As a result, the insider received 1,141,920 and left with 88,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arthur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AJG has reached a high of $191.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $147.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 179.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.90.

Shares Statistics:

AJG traded an average of 965.56K shares per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.86M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AJG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 1.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.83, AJG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 41.20% for AJG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.2 and $7.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.78. EPS for the following year is $8.69, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.23 and $8.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AJG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.08B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.79B and the low estimate is $9.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.