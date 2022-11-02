It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) stock

The closing price of Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) was $113.84 for the day, up 4.46% from the previous closing price of $108.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2450577 shares were traded. SPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $142.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when SELIG STEFAN M bought 202 shares for $89.29 per share. The transaction valued at 18,037 led to the insider holds 25,546 shares of the business.

Roe Peggy Fang bought 38 shares of SPG for $3,393 on Sep 30. The Director now owns 1,986 shares after completing the transaction at $89.29 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, STEWART MARTA R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 188 shares for $89.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,787 and bolstered with 9,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Simon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPG has reached a high of $171.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.52.

Shares Statistics:

SPG traded an average of 1.96M shares per day over the past three months and 1.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 328.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SPG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 7.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.00, SPG has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.76. The current Payout Ratio is 101.40% for SPG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1063:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $5.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $6.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.34 and $5.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Simon Property Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $4.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.