It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With United Rentals Inc. (URI) stock

The closing price of United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) was $321.20 for the day, up 1.74% from the previous closing price of $315.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652617 shares were traded. URI stock price reached its highest trading level at $322.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $314.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of URI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 282.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $269 from $307 previously.

On March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $425.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Limoges Andrew B. sold 308 shares for $333.24 per share. The transaction valued at 102,637 led to the insider holds 2,070 shares of the business.

Graziano Jessica sold 977 shares of URI for $317,525 on Jul 29. The EVP, CFO now owns 21,587 shares after completing the transaction at $325.00 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Flannery Matthew John, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 19,076 shares for $300.00 each. As a result, the insider received 5,722,800 and left with 86,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URI has reached a high of $414.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 290.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 300.98.

Shares Statistics:

URI traded an average of 687.05K shares per day over the past three months and 773.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.93M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for URI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.54, compared to 2.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.28 and a low estimate of $7.43, while EPS last year was $6.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.84, with high estimates of $9.73 and low estimates of $7.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $31.9 and $25.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $29.09. EPS for the following year is $32.58, with 21 analysts recommending between $39.89 and $29.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.11B to a low estimate of $2.88B. As of the current estimate, United Rentals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.12B, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.96B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.72B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.01B and the low estimate is $10.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.