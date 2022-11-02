James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) was $25.75 for the day, up 1.90% from the previous closing price of $25.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1104145 shares were traded. JRVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JRVR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on November 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $35 from $39 previously.

On May 07, 2021, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $43.

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 02, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when Roberts Patricia H bought 1,105 shares for $22.18 per share. The transaction valued at 24,507 led to the insider holds 10,887 shares of the business.

Cowell Janet Raye bought 915 shares of JRVR for $19,910 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 10,141 shares after completing the transaction at $21.76 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Sherman Ollie L. Jr., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,800 shares for $21.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,152 and bolstered with 13,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JRVR has reached a high of $33.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.24.

Shares Statistics:

JRVR traded an average of 146.75K shares per day over the past three months and 124.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.27M. Shares short for JRVR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 8.72, compared to 1.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, JRVR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $202.5M to a low estimate of $196.2M. As of the current estimate, James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $191.57M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.93M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JRVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $817M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $790M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $801.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $772.88M, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $826.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $854.9M and the low estimate is $792.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.