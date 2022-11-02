Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) was $333.19 for the day, up 1.53% from the previous closing price of $328.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3627947 shares were traded. MA stock price reached its highest trading level at $333.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $327.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 13, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $375 from $440 previously.

On August 16, 2022, Daiwa Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $385 to $375.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $460.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on May 18, 2022, with a $460 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Kirkpatrick Linda Pistecchia sold 7,064 shares for $320.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,260,480 led to the insider holds 11,207 shares of the business.

SACHIN J. MEHRA sold 5,000 shares of MA for $1,800,000 on Aug 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 15,723 shares after completing the transaction at $360.00 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Mastercard Foundation, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 177,214 shares for $352.34 each. As a result, the insider received 62,438,836 and left with 102,743,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mastercard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 50.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MA has reached a high of $399.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $276.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 311.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 339.35.

Shares Statistics:

MA traded an average of 2.83M shares per day over the past three months and 3.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 965.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 853.95M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 4.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.68, MA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.50. The current Payout Ratio is 19.00% for MA, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 21, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 30 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.45, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.74, with high estimates of $2.94 and low estimates of $2.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.89 and $10.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.59. EPS for the following year is $12.75, with 36 analysts recommending between $15.23 and $12.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 27 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.89B to a low estimate of $5.5B. As of the current estimate, Mastercard Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $4.99B, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.98B, an increase of 14.60% over than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.75B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.88B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.24B and the low estimate is $24.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.