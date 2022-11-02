Mill City Ventures III Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $2.20 in the prior trading day, Mill City Ventures III Ltd. (NASDAQ: MCVT) closed at $2.73, up 24.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2869919 shares were traded. MCVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9949.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MCVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when POLINSKY DOUGLAS MICHAEL bought 814 shares for $2.74 per share. The transaction valued at 2,230 led to the insider holds 256,979 shares of the business.

POLINSKY DOUGLAS MICHAEL bought 10,000 shares of MCVT for $28,441 on Sep 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 256,165 shares after completing the transaction at $2.84 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, POLINSKY DOUGLAS MICHAEL, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 27 shares for $3.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 83 and bolstered with 246,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mill’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCVT has reached a high of $11.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4877, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1025.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 56.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.12M. Insiders hold about 14.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MCVT, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 28, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 13, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:11 ratio.