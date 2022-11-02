ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) closed at $80.03 in the last session, up 3.29% from day before closing price of $77.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608224 shares were traded. OGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OGS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $83.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A sold 800 shares for $76.58 per share. The transaction valued at 61,264 led to the insider holds 10,019 shares of the business.

Hutchinson Michael G sold 750 shares of OGS for $64,590 on Mar 11. The Director now owns 12,768 shares after completing the transaction at $86.12 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ONE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGS has reached a high of $92.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OGS traded on average about 269.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 339.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OGS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 6.77, compared to 2.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OGS is 2.48, which was 2.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.57.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.09 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $4.39, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.47 and $4.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $328.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $367.91M to a low estimate of $298.62M. As of the current estimate, ONE Gas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $279.14M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.