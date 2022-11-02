PFG (Principal Financial Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Principal Financial Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $88.32, up 0.22% from its previous closing price of $88.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1601403 shares were traded. PFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PFG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $89 from $81 previously.

On October 31, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $77.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on October 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $69 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when HELTON SANDRA L sold 1,000 shares for $80.02 per share. The transaction valued at 80,020 led to the insider holds 35,747 shares of the business.

HELTON SANDRA L sold 14,033 shares of PFG for $1,123,342 on Oct 18. The Director now owns 18,245 shares after completing the transaction at $80.05 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Cheong Wee Yee, who serves as the EVP, Principal Asia of the company, sold 2,447 shares for $78.45 each. As a result, the insider received 191,967 and left with 34,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Principal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFG has reached a high of $88.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PFG traded 1.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 252.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.20M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.70, compared to 9.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.24, PFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.96.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.7 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.16. EPS for the following year is $7.16, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.85 and $6.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.52B to a low estimate of $3.2B. As of the current estimate, Principal Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.54B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.19B, a decrease of -6.80% less than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.02B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.46B, down -11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.5B and the low estimate is $11.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.