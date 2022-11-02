TFFP (TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) closed at $2.70 up 8.00% from its previous closing price of $2.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 434967 shares were traded. TFFP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On December 07, 2020, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 07, 2020, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when THURMAN RANDY H sold 40,255 shares for $4.29 per share. The transaction valued at 172,694 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Weisman Harlan F bought 4,615 shares of TFFP for $25,382 on May 20. The Director now owns 14,615 shares after completing the transaction at $5.50 per share. On May 18, another insider, Weisman Harlan F, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $5.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,800 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 336.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFFP has reached a high of $9.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2783, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4493.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TFFP has traded an average of 94.99K shares per day and 100.26k over the past ten days. A total of 25.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.17M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TFFP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 820.81k with a Short Ratio of 7.41, compared to 816.02k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFFP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88k, up 581.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.7M and the low estimate is $10.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,765.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.