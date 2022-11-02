The name Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Liberty Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.26, up 2.07% from its previous closing price of $16.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2986176 shares were traded. LBRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LBRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $25.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Wright Christopher A sold 2,300 shares for $17.04 per share. The transaction valued at 39,192 led to the insider holds 3,305,615 shares of the business.

SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV sold 12,367,500 shares of LBRT for $189,593,775 on Oct 24. The 10% Owner now owns 10,701,961 shares after completing the transaction at $15.33 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Wright Christopher A, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 200 shares for $17.27 each. As a result, the insider received 3,454 and left with 3,307,915 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $20.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LBRT traded 2.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.03M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 6.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, LBRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $867.7M. As of the current estimate, Liberty Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $653.73M, an estimated increase of 55.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, an increase of 50.60% less than the figure of $55.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $892.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.47B, up 52.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.38B and the low estimate is $4.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.