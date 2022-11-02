There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Grifols S.A. (GRFS) can be one of them

The closing price of Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) was $6.60 for the day, up 4.60% from the previous closing price of $6.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1298222 shares were traded. GRFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRFS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grifols’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRFS has reached a high of $13.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.24.

Shares Statistics:

GRFS traded an average of 1.31M shares per day over the past three months and 2.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 694.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 548.28M. Shares short for GRFS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 6.86M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, GRFS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.44B, down -20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.87B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.