There are many powerful catalysts in the market: JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) can be one of them

The closing price of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) was $8.02 for the day, down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $8.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10169861 shares were traded. JBLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JBLU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on July 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Hayes Robin sold 1,000 shares for $10.97 per share. The transaction valued at 10,970 led to the insider holds 583,298 shares of the business.

Hayes Robin sold 1,000 shares of JBLU for $12,610 on Apr 18. The CEO now owns 582,776 shares after completing the transaction at $12.61 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, Hayes Robin, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $15.02 each. As a result, the insider received 15,020 and left with 583,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBLU has reached a high of $16.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.48.

Shares Statistics:

JBLU traded an average of 12.12M shares per day over the past three months and 14.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 323.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JBLU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.19, compared to 14.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.55B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.5B, an estimated increase of 64.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.48B, an increase of 28.70% less than the figure of $64.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.42B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBLU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.04B, up 50.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.3B and the low estimate is $8.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.