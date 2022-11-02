There is a good chance Gartner Inc. (IT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) closed at $325.00 in the last session, up 7.64% from day before closing price of $301.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+23.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1346632 shares were traded. IT stock price reached its highest trading level at $327.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $314.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $305.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $340.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Genovese Yvonne sold 645 shares for $310.02 per share. The transaction valued at 199,963 led to the insider holds 639 shares of the business.

FUCHS ANNE SUTHERLAND sold 300 shares of IT for $94,356 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 18,637 shares after completing the transaction at $314.52 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Dawkins Alwyn, who serves as the EVP, Global Business Sales of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $310.00 each. As a result, the insider received 310,000 and left with 38,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gartner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IT has reached a high of $368.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $221.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 292.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 278.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IT traded on average about 495.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 493.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.61M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.15, compared to 1.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.23 and a low estimate of $2.05, while EPS last year was $2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.27 and $7.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.06. EPS for the following year is $8.69, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.32 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.73B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.01B and the low estimate is $5.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.