There is a good chance TIM S.A. (TIMB) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) closed at $13.04 in the last session, up 2.27% from day before closing price of $12.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785579 shares were traded. TIMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TIMB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIMB has reached a high of $15.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TIMB traded on average about 577.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 739.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 484.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.26M. Insiders hold about 68.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TIMB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 695.35k with a Short Ratio of 1.21, compared to 988.84k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TIMB is 0.38, which was 0.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.