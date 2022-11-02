There Is Still Room For G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) closed the day trading at $0.14 down -12.17% from the previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0256 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634447 shares were traded. GMVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GMVD, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMVD has reached a high of $6.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2619, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1941.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GMVD traded about 580.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GMVD traded about 969.27k shares per day. A total of 26.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.91M. Insiders hold about 21.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.26% stake in the company. Shares short for GMVD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 719.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 820.32k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.29.