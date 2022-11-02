There Is Still Room For IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) was $23.95 for the day, up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $23.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2044837 shares were traded. ISEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ISEE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

On August 02, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.UBS initiated its Buy rating on August 02, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Simms Christopher Paul sold 12,272 shares for $11.25 per share. The transaction valued at 138,060 led to the insider holds 28,547 shares of the business.

Gibney Anthony S sold 7,791 shares of ISEE for $73,313 on Jul 05. The EVP, Chief Business Officer now owns 10,959 shares after completing the transaction at $9.41 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Roberts Calvin W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 240,500 and bolstered with 32,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISEE has reached a high of $24.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.28.

Shares Statistics:

ISEE traded an average of 5.89M shares per day over the past three months and 2.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.25M. Shares short for ISEE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 8.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$1.79.