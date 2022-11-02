There Is Still Room For Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) closed the day trading at $5.18 up 5.93% from the previous closing price of $4.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508587 shares were traded. LQDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LQDA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.90 and its Current Ratio is at 15.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

On July 22, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on July 22, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Kaseta Michael bought 8,000 shares for $5.99 per share. The transaction valued at 47,920 led to the insider holds 37,877 shares of the business.

Caligan Partners LP bought 250,000 shares of LQDA for $1,405,000 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 10,643,627 shares after completing the transaction at $5.62 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, JEFFS ROGER, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 43,820 shares for $5.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 243,990 and bolstered with 159,827 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LQDA has reached a high of $8.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LQDA traded about 1.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LQDA traded about 647.9k shares per day. A total of 62.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.12M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LQDA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$1.24.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.9M to a low estimate of $3.1M. As of the current estimate, Liquidia Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.72M, an estimated increase of 108.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.8M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $108.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LQDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.85M, up 35.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.97M and the low estimate is $24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 234.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.