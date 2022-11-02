There Is Still Room For SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) was $7.55 for the day, up 3.99% from the previous closing price of $7.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1217136 shares were traded. SXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SXC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 30, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Hardesty Phillip Michael sold 8,566 shares for $6.42 per share. The transaction valued at 54,982 led to the insider holds 147,510 shares of the business.

Hardesty Phillip Michael sold 5,844 shares of SXC for $37,900 on Dec 08. The Senior Vice President now owns 156,076 shares after completing the transaction at $6.49 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SunCoke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SXC has reached a high of $9.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.45.

Shares Statistics:

SXC traded an average of 731.28K shares per day over the past three months and 792.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SXC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 2.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, SXC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.