There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL).

In the latest session, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) closed at $3.10 down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $3.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6689204 shares were traded. FCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0850.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FuelCell Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 when Bishop Michael S. sold 6,000 shares for $9.24 per share. The transaction valued at 55,440 led to the insider holds 22,761 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL has reached a high of $11.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6224, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3096.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FCEL has traded an average of 12.24M shares per day and 10.3M over the past ten days. A total of 405.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FCEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 57.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.66, compared to 61.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.92% and a Short% of Float of 14.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $152M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.58M, up 86.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187M and the low estimate is $104.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.